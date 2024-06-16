Bertrand, a curious journalist, is always on the lookout for any scoop. Passionate about football, he is never far from the world of sports and all the news that comes with it. However, he also enjoys covering events in showbiz and politics.

This Saturday, Johnny Hallyday would have celebrated his 81st birthday. And tomorrow marks the final day of his exhibition in Paris. For the inauguration, his wife Laeticia shared a shocking anecdote with our colleagues at « Le Parisien », revealing a terrifying incident…

Johnny Hallyday, a legendary singer, would have turned 81 this Saturday, June 15, 2024. This day also marks the last chance to visit the exhibition dedicated to him in Paris. The exhibition features unique items, including the script of the film « Inglourious Basterds » that Quentin Tarantino had offered him. Yes, you read that right! While he was primarily known as a great singer with hits like « Marie », « L’Envie », and « Allumer le feu », Johnny was also a talented actor. « He loved to perform and was very close to Claude Lelouch, who directed him in the iconic film ‘L’Aventure c’est l’aventure' », shared his wife Laeticia during a personalized tour of the exhibition in December with our colleagues at Le Parisien. « He loved to stage himself, invent stories. One night, he even pretended to have been attacked at home. He called his personal trainer who came from Paris and found him lying in our living room in Marnes-la-Coquette with fake blood and a fake knife planted in his chest. He had asked me to scream when he arrived, but I’m such a bad actress! I blush immediately when I lie, » she also confided. A remarkable anecdote, both incredible and terrifying!

Returning to Quentin Tarantino’s « Inglourious Basterds », Johnny ultimately did not appear in the film for a specific reason: « He was supposed to play the character who denounces Jews at the beginning of the film, and for him, it just wasn’t possible. He could play villains, criminals, thugs, but not a scoundrel who denounces Jews. He couldn’t bear it. Tarantino was disappointed, of course, but he understood my husband’s choice. » Johnny remained true to his principles and values. However, he would have loved to work with the American director: « Johnny loved to perform, and Quentin Tarantino was his idol. He embodied the spirit of spaghetti westerns that my husband adored. » Unfortunately, he never had the chance to fulfill this dream.

