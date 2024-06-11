john-malkovich-et-cecilia-bartoli-deux-voies-royales-sous-les-ors-de-versailles

John Malkovich and Cecilia Bartoli: A Royal Encounter at Versailles

Published on 06/06/2024 at 16:03, Updated on 06/06/2024 at 16:03

« Their Master’s Voice » will be on stage at the Royal Opera of Versailles on June 8.

ENCOUNTER – The actor from Dangerous Liaisons and the « castrat-diva » will be performing at the Royal Opera of Versailles in a show that will be a « duel of genres ». Two legends of the stage coming together to honor Farinelli and his master, Porpora.

He has one of the most captivating voices in the history of cinema. She, one of the most versatile in baroque and bel canto. Both exuding charm, these two were destined to meet. « Cecilia Bartoli’s voice? I discovered it fifteen years ago, thanks to the documentary that the director Michael Sturminger, with whom I was working, dedicated to her project around Maria Malibran, » says John Malkovich. « I was immediately fascinated by the velvety quality. But also the personality behind it. The work ethic. The ability to be everywhere at once. And the ‘performer’ side. It’s something that I see in her today on stage! »

On her part, the Roman diva, who also heads the Pentecost Festival in Salzburg and the Monte-Carlo Opera, speaks highly of her new stage partner. « Working with him is a lesson in acting that surpasses all singing and acting classes, » she says with her sunny, characteristic voice…

