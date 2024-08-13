In this unusually rich month of August for horror movies, including Alien: Romulus, the Korean film Project Silence, and Cuckoo for our American friends, John Carpenter is reminding everyone who the boss is with two Halloween video games in development at Boss Team Games (Evil Dead: The Game). So far, there are no details about the content of the games, except for John Carpenter’s seal of approval. Boss Team Games promises that the first project will be developed using Unreal Engine 5 and that the esteemed director is contributing to it. « As a hardcore gamer, I can’t wait to bring Michael Myers to life through this game, and I hope to give you all a good scare, » Carpenter said in an official statement. It’s worth noting that the master of horror is a huge fan of video games and would love to make an adaptation of Dead Space, which will probably never happen because life is cruel.

According to the official statement, these adaptations will allow us to « relive iconic scenes » and « embody historical characters » from the franchise, without specifying the format. « Being able to work with such an iconic character as Michael Myers and develop John Carpenter’s original vision is a dream come true, » enthused Steve Harris, CEO of Boss Team Games. « We are as excited as we are honored to work with John Carpenter and Malek Akkad to create a unique world experience that will appeal to fans of both movies and video games in general. » So far, the tall figure with the William Shatner mask hasn’t really been a part of the video game sphere, apart from an early appearance in Dead by Daylight, a forgotten title on the Atari 2600, and a strange match-3 game on mobile.

Previously, Boss Team Games made a mark with Evil Dead: The Game, a fun asymmetric adaptation of the franchise created by Sam Raimi. It showed great respect for the franchise, as well as remarkable visuals that provoke cautious excitement for these future Halloween games. As for John Carpenter, we are still waiting for his Toxic Commando game with Saber Interactive.

These Halloween games are sure to bring a new level of excitement and fear to fans of the franchise. With John Carpenter’s involvement and approval, it’s clear that these games will stay true to the spirit of Halloween and provide an immersive experience for players. Stay tuned for more updates on these highly anticipated video games.