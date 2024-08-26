Jenna Ortega Quits Twitter After Receiving Edited Explicit Images by AI – Details Revealed

Jenna Ortega, the 21-year-old actress known for her role in the upcoming Beetlejuice remake, recently made headlines after revealing the traumatic experience that led her to quit Twitter. Ortega shared that she had received edited explicit images of herself as a child, created by artificial intelligence, on the social media platform. This disturbing incident ultimately prompted her to delete her account, now known as X.

In a recent interview on The Interview podcast by The New York Times, Ortega opened up about her negative experiences with social media and the dark side of artificial intelligence. She recounted a horrifying incident from her teenage years when she received unsolicited images of herself as a child that had been digitally altered to appear explicit.

« Imagine being 14 years old, creating a Twitter account, and receiving edited explicit content of yourself as a child. It’s terrifying and sickening, » Ortega expressed during the podcast. The actress emphasized the impact that such disturbing content had on her mental well-being and her decision to distance herself from social media platforms.

Early Trauma and Unwanted Messages

Ortega also shared another unsettling experience she faced on Twitter, where one of the first direct messages she received was a graphic image of a stranger’s genitalia. « I opened the message when I was 12 years old… and that was just the beginning, » she revealed. These early encounters with inappropriate and harmful content online left a lasting impact on Ortega and contributed to her decision to remove herself from the platform.

The actress explained that the overwhelming influx of disturbing images and messages, particularly after her role in the series « Wednesday, » became unbearable. « I ended up deleting my Twitter account two or three years ago because of the flood of strange photos and messages, especially after ‘Wednesday’, » she disclosed. Ortega admitted that the constant exposure to such disturbing content took a toll on her mental health and well-being.

The Dark Side of Social Media and AI

Ortega’s experience sheds light on the dark side of social media and the potential dangers associated with artificial intelligence. The actress emphasized the importance of protecting young individuals from harmful and explicit content online, calling for stricter regulations and safeguards to prevent such incidents from occurring.

The rise of AI-generated deepfake images and videos poses a significant threat to individuals’ privacy and safety, especially when it comes to minors like Ortega who are targeted by malicious actors online. The actress’s decision to speak out about her traumatic experiences serves as a stark reminder of the need for greater vigilance and accountability in the digital space.

In conclusion, Jenna Ortega’s decision to quit Twitter after receiving edited explicit images by AI highlights the urgent need for stronger protections against online harassment and abuse. By sharing her story, Ortega hopes to raise awareness about the dangers of social media and artificial intelligence, urging others to take steps to safeguard their online presence and well-being.