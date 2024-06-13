jean-luc-reichmann-et-sa-femme-nathalie-lecoultre-en-danger-aux-usa

Title: Jean-Luc Reichmann and his wife Nathalie Lecoultre in danger in the USA?

Jean-Luc Reichmann and his partner are on a trip to Miami. Unfortunately, their stay in Florida is not going as planned.

Jean-Luc Reichmann and Nathalie Lecoultre have been living a beautiful love story for years. The two lovebirds share several passions, including motorcycles and travel. Together, they love exploring the world on their bike. It is natural that they recently decided to leave France to travel to the United States for an adventure.

A few days ago, the couple arrived in Miami. Unfortunately, things are not going as expected, and what was supposed to be a dream vacation under the Florida sun seems to be turning into a nightmare.

Indeed, the famous American city is hit by heavy rains causing flooding. Jean-Luc Reichmann and Nathalie Lecoultre found themselves stuck in their accommodation and can no longer move around.

Very active on social media, the star host did not hesitate to update his community. « We are in Miami and there is aquaplaning everywhere, » he explained while sharing images of this « kind of pure madness. » « It was a beautiful trip but now, it’s a crazy story, » he added before asking his followers not to worry. Jean-Luc Reichmann assured that he is « safe. » « Everything is fine, but it’s quite disturbing to see what’s happening. » The star of Les Douze coups de midi also does not know how his return to France will unfold as « 75% of flights are canceled. » « We will see how we can return, but now it’s becoming worrying, » he concluded. One thing is certain, the TV man can count on the support of his fans in these troubled times. « Stay safe, take care of yourselves, » « Good luck to both of you and safe return, » « Be careful, » « It’s better to stay safe, » can be read in the comments of the presenter’s latest Instagram post. The question now is when Jean-Luc Reichmann will be able to return…

