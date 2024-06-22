The first time I wore LVERS, the new perfume from Louis Vuitton, was on March 20th, the first day of spring. I was told that this new fragrance created for Pharrell Williams by Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, the house’s master perfumer, and his daughter Camille, was designed to mimic the sensation of the sun touching the skin. A sensation that, as a Parisian, I had not felt in weeks – or months? While it didn’t literally warm my body, LVERS and its delightful notes of ginger and bergamot increased my anticipation for warmer days.

Pharrell Williams has been involved in the beauty world since launching his cosmetics brand, Humanrace, in 2020, but had never released a fragrance before. With this perfume, Louis Vuitton solidifies the LVERS label introduced in the first collection presented by its new creative director for men’s lines during a show on the Pont-Neuf, which was themed around light. Cases and other boxes featuring the Damoflage motif – a blend of Louis Vuitton’s famous Damier and a camouflage print – are also available to store the perfumes.

Now, let’s focus on this brand new perfume with traditionally more masculine characteristics – its invigorating freshness being a notable feature. « The question of masculinity was at the center of our discussions with Pharrell, » confirms Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, noting that they wanted to move away from the typical strong, assertive, conquering man fragrance. LVERS evokes contemplation, introspection, and comfort.

Officially launched on June 19th, following the latest men’s collection show, LVERS should appeal to those who have already been won over by some of the house’s creations, which are citrus-based but not limited to that. The perfume shares the common DNA of many Louis Vuitton fragrances and Colognes: a certain freshness, lightness, sophistication, and an almost poetic character in its connection to nature.

What sets LVERS apart within the brand’s collection? Perhaps the interplay between citrus, ginger, and the green facet of galbanum. This resin, also known as gum fennel, is used to create green notes with spicy nuances. Cedar and sandalwood bring a woody, creamy dimension to the base notes of this perfume, creating a unique impression of being in a forest where the sun filters through the branches and foliage.

When we talk about a « solar perfume, » we tend to think of fresh, floral, fruity, or even marine scents. We imagine a hot sandy beach, an afternoon on a sailboat, or an evening on a seaside restaurant terrace. Here, the interpretation is both more literal and unexpected. Louis Vuitton and its perfumer explain that they drew inspiration from the process of photosynthesis to encapsulate the concept of LVERS. An abstract concept made intelligible by the earthy and luminous quality of this perfume.

Upon arriving at Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams posed the question: « What will you do when the sun shines on you? » Taken literally, this image still seems improbable in Paris and the northern half of France. So, while waiting for the real sun to return, perhaps we can start wearing the LVERS eau de parfum to hold onto that memory.