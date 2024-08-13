Indochine, a French rock band, is set to debut their new album « Babel Babel » in a unique live televised concert on the show « Babel Show » on TMC on Friday, September 6 at 9:25 pm, before its official release the next day.

What to Remember:

– Indochine is celebrating the release of their 14th album with a special concert on TMC on September 6 at 9:25 pm, where the band will perform unreleased tracks live on television.

– The event will be a preview of the « Babel Babel Tour » scheduled for 2025, encouraging fans to be ready to purchase tickets for future concerts in France.

– Viewers will have the opportunity to listen to the new songs from the album « Babel Babel » in advance, offering a unique musical experience before the album’s official release on September 7.

Indochine will be performing live on TV to showcase « Babel Babel » on the show « Babel Show »! On September 7, Indochine will mark a new milestone in their career with the release of their new album, « Babel Babel. » Fans can already reserve their copy and discover the 17 unreleased tracks from this album in advance. But the exciting news is that TF1 is preparing a special musical event with the « Babel Show, » a unique televised concert featuring our iconic rock band, Indochine. Fans of the band, led by Nicola Sirkis, will tune in on Friday, September 6 at 9:25 pm on TMC for a memorable evening.

Indochine on TMC on September 6, 2024: a unique televised first

For the first time on television, Indochine will perform live ten tracks from their new album « Babel Babel. » This exclusive concert will be an opportunity to discover these new songs before the official release of the album on September 7. This event is already shaping up to be a highlight for music lovers and fans of the band, who will have the chance to hear these tracks in advance. 300 Indo fans will even have the opportunity to attend this televised event. More information is coming for the most impatient fans.

After the concert on TMC, Indochine will be performing in France in 2025 with the « Babel Babel Tour »?

This show on TMC promises to be a real warm-up for the tour that is expected to follow the release of this album. Indochine, always daring and creative, is preparing to offer their audience a unique television experience, not to be missed under any circumstances. Tune in on Friday, September 6 at 9:25 pm on TMC to experience this exceptional moment. And this is just the beginning for fans.

The anticipation is becoming even more unbearable for Indochine fans who are eagerly awaiting the release of this highly anticipated 14th album. Get ready to dive into a new era of captivating music with Indochine, and stay tuned for all the updates on the Arena Tour! And start saving your money because Indochine may well be hitting the road again, likely in 2025, for a big « Babel Babel Tour » in France, which will have the daunting task of following the crazy « Central Tour » we experienced.

It is crucial to prepare for the ticket sales to not miss this flagship event, and Arena Tour gives you lots of advice on buying tickets, preparing for the sales, etc… we invite you to read everything to stay up to date when the announcement of Indochine’s concerts in 2025 drops.

Ticket Prices & Categories

Details of ticket prices and categories will be available soon.