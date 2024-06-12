The anticipation for the upcoming film « The Hunt For Gollum » continues to grow as Warner Bros announced the return of Peter Jackson as a producer and Andy Serkis as the director. Fans are excited to see the exploration of Gollum’s journey in the new movie set in the world of « The Lord of the Rings. »

Ian McKellen, known for his iconic role as Gandalf, has sparked rumors about a possible return to the franchise. In an interview with The Times, the 85-year-old actor expressed his openness to reprising the role of the beloved wizard. He humorously added, « Only if I am still alive, » showcasing his wit and charm.

Having portrayed Gandalf in six films, including the trilogies of « The Lord of the Rings » and « The Hobbit, » McKellen’s potential return alongside Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn has fans eagerly awaiting their reunion on screen. The dynamic duo’s quest to track down Gollum is sure to delight enthusiasts of J.R.R. Tolkien’s legendary saga.

While details about the project remain scarce, it has been revealed that Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, collaborators of Peter Jackson, will be writing the screenplay alongside Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou. The film is expected to hit theaters in 2026 at the earliest, offering a fresh perspective on the character of Gollum and his dual nature that resonates with audiences.

Peter Jackson, who will serve as a producer for the film, expressed his fascination with the complexity of Gollum/Sméagol, highlighting the character’s duality as a reflection of human nature. He believes that Gollum’s inner conflict between good and evil strikes a chord with viewers, making him a compelling and relatable figure in the fantasy realm.

As the production of « The Hunt For Gollum » gathers momentum, fans are eager to witness the return of familiar faces and the exploration of new narratives within the rich tapestry of Middle-earth. The film promises to offer a fresh perspective on the iconic characters and themes that have captivated audiences for generations, ensuring a thrilling and immersive cinematic experience for fans of the fantasy genre.