Akhenaton, the lead singer of the Marseille hip-hop group IAM, is no stranger to New York City. He knows the dangerous and gritty New York of the 80s, as well as the city of today that still holds a magnetic pull on him, despite feeling disappointed by its Europeanization. His family has roots in Brooklyn, Coney Island, as well as Connecticut and LA.

As a high school student, his aunt rewarded him for his good grades with a trip to the United States. Los Angeles left him unimpressed, feeling it was too similar to the Mediterranean coast but not as good. However, he fell in love with New York, fueled by the images he had imagined through the music he listened to with his Walkman on. It was like getting to know a city through its soundtrack. This was in 1984.

From that year onwards, Akhenaton and his group, formed in 1989, would return to New York to record almost all of their albums, collaborate with artists like rapper Rakim, and perform in concerts such as the Bastille Day event organized by the French Consulate this Sunday, July 14th.

Revolution of Minds and Francophone Poetry

When it comes to revolution, Akhenaton believes that none have ever truly succeeded, pointing out that the French Revolution of 1789 only empowered the bourgeoisie. IAM advocates for a revolution of minds. Akhenaton sees himself as a patriot, not a nationalist. For him, patriotism means working towards a nation where people are united, and everyone tries to find solutions that benefit everyone.

He acknowledges the global influences that have opened up even in the United States. In the 80s, a rapper from New Jersey would not have been accepted in New York. Today, a singer of Nigerian descent can be more successful than an American. As for the francophone influence, Akhenaton notes its retreat in Africa but believes in sharing their poetry and words honestly and truthfully.

The emotional connection is still strong

At the Ramsey Playfield, the audience will not only consist of French people but also friends from the 90s rap scene and recording studio owners. They have maintained strong artistic and friendly ties over the years. Memories play a significant role for Akhenaton, as he believes they are the only possessions that truly belong to us.

Despite New York no longer being the hip-hop mecca it once was and the changes in neighborhoods like Soho, IAM remains the Marseille group of New York, according to Akhenaton. This year, they won’t have the luxury of living together like they used to while recording albums or strolling around the city with family. Their summer schedule is packed, but the joy and emotions they experience remain constant. Akhenaton always thinks of his father, who would have loved to see him perform in Central Park.

Bastille Day at SummerStage with the French Consulate General will take place on Sunday, July 14th, at Rumsey Playfield (entrance at 72nd Street on 5th Avenue) from 5pm to 10pm. Admission is free.