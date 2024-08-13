A new royal wedding is on the horizon as Princess Martha Louise of Norway, the eldest daughter of King Harald V, is set to celebrate her second marriage. The princess had divorced in 2017 from the father of her three daughters before his tragic passing in 2019. She has since found love with controversial American shaman Durek Verrett, and the couple, engaged since 2022, is eagerly anticipating their upcoming nuptials.

The wedding is scheduled for August 31st and will span four days at the historic Hotel Union in Geiranger, Norway. The festivities will kick off with a « Meet and Greet » to allow guests to mingle. Among the distinguished invitees is rumored to be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have reportedly received an invitation from the groom himself. This news has been circulating in Nordic press outlets, with sources indicating that the invitation has reached the couple at their home in California.

Princess Martha Louise had initially announced the wedding date with Durek Verrett for September 2023. However, due to various circumstances, the couple had to postpone the event several times. The princess shared on her Instagram account the details of the upcoming ceremony, expressing her excitement to celebrate their love in the picturesque setting of Geiranger.

The choice of Geiranger as the wedding location holds special significance for the bride-to-be, who highlighted the area’s stunning fjord and mountains. The couple is thrilled to gather their loved ones in such a historical and captivating setting, as they prepare to embark on this new chapter of their lives together.

The inclusion of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the guest list adds a touch of glamour and intrigue to the upcoming royal wedding. As the event approaches, all eyes will be on Geiranger as the world eagerly awaits the union of Princess Martha Louise and Durek Verrett in this controversial yet captivating celebration of love.