Hangar Y: The Fantastic Cultural Venue Reveals Its Outdoor Cinema

The Hangar Y is back in the spotlight in Paris with its summer guinguette, which will now include an outdoor cinema!

A year after its opening, the Hangar Y is making waves in Paris once again by offering a beautiful summer guinguette. The event will feature a lush terrace, entertainment, DJ sets, and for the first time, an outdoor cinema! Located just outside of Paris, this cultural and bucolic rendezvous is not to be missed.

Last year, the inauguration of the Hangar Y and its monumental hall in Meudon caused a stir in the Parisian cultural scene. Now, this beautiful setting will host a guinguette and an outdoor cinema. Joining the ranks of Ciné Tarmac at the Musée de l’Air et de l’Espace, the Monnaie de Paris, and the courtyard of the Plaza Athénée, this new outdoor cinema is a must-visit for film lovers!

The Hangar Y will be offering not just one or two, but eight cinema screenings in its green space. Mark your calendars for June 14th and 28th, July 5th, 12th, and 19th, as well as September 6th, 13th, and 28th. While the full lineup is yet to be announced, the first two films will be Billy Elliott on June 14th and En Corps by Cédric Klapisch on June 28th. The films will start at 10:30 pm, giving you the whole afternoon to enjoy the floral guinguette at the cultural venue. The program will also include a new menu, various activities, and lively DJ sets to keep you entertained under the sun. Don’t miss out!

Outdoor Cinema at Hangar Y – June 14th and 28th, July 5th, 12th, and 19th, as well as September 6th, 13th, and 28th, 2024

In addition to the outdoor cinema at Hangar Y, this summer also marks the return of open-air cinema in the lush courtyard of the Plaza Athénée. Enjoy a magical movie experience under the stars in this luxurious setting. Gather your friends and family for a memorable evening of film and entertainment in the heart of Paris. Don’t forget to check the program for upcoming screenings and make the most of the summer nights in the city of lights.