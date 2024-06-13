On Wednesday, June 12 and Thursday, June 13, 2024, Dua Lipa will be performing at the Arènes de Nîmes. The pop singer is set to deliver a colorful concert to celebrate the release of her latest album « Radical Optimism ». In this new album, the pop star promotes kindness and positivity through her lyrics. This stance is consistent with her values since the beginning of her career, as she has always condemned hate and violence against minorities. In 2023, she stated, « The freedom of others requires them to accept something they are too afraid to express, » in reference to homophobes. Dua Lipa is a committed artist who uses her voice to fight against homophobia.

In addition to her close ties with French content creator Léna Situations and her famous « + = + » movement, the singer collaborated with Angèle in 2020 on the song « Fever ». Angèle is a French feminist singer who advocates for LGBTQ rights. Together, these two artists combine their influence to create a united community of fans ready to combat discrimination.

Dua Lipa has a special connection with France, and her performance at the Arènes will surely be magical. Her « good vibes » music evokes the warmth of the sand beneath our feet, with an infectious rhythm that makes you want to dance under the setting sun. Could Dua Lipa be the Mariah Carey of the summer?

As fans eagerly anticipate her concert, they can look forward to a night of uplifting music and positive messages that reflect Dua Lipa’s commitment to spreading love and acceptance. Get ready to sing along and dance the night away as Dua Lipa lights up the stage with her infectious energy and empowering lyrics. This concert is not just a musical event but a celebration of unity and inclusivity, embodying the spirit of love and positivity that Dua Lipa stands for.