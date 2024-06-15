Bruno Verjus and his team have every reason to be happy. Already stamped with two Michelin stars, the Parisian restaurant Table led by the chef has been ranked as the 3rd best restaurant in the world according to The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024. French cuisine is shining around the world, and Bruno Verjus is contributing to this reputation. The two Michelin-starred chef saw his gourmet establishment, Table, located in the 12th arrondissement of the capital, become the 3rd best restaurant in the world, according to the annual ranking of World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024. A great achievement for the restaurant, which had made its debut in the Top 10 of this prestigious list in 2023.

« The table (pronounced in French) includes a long counter designed like a wave that creates private nooks, as well as an open kitchen. Enthusiastic guests can follow every gesture, see every plate, including the Colors of the Day – a dish that changes daily based on herbs and seasonal vegetables – and see how Verjus serves large green asparagus poached with seaweed, or prepares lobster with snow peas, nettle remoulade, and capers, » stated The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024. It is necessary to wait until the 11th place to find a French restaurant. This is Septime, a table orchestrated by Bertrand Grébaut in the 11th arrondissement of Paris. This one Michelin-starred and green-starred establishment breaks the codes of haute cuisine, with its neo-industrial decor and this new-generation trendy and epicurean cuisine.

In the 18th place, Plénitude by Arnaud Donckele. Nestled in the heart of Cheval Blanc Paris, this three Michelin-starred restaurant also won the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award 2024, which distinguishes a high-flying culinary experience and impeccable service. The vegetarian restaurant Arpège by Alain Passard rose to the 45th position. The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 praised its commitment to a meatless menu held since 2001, its respect for seasonality, and its fresh products.

It is noteworthy that the French Nina Métayer was elected the best pastry chef in the world 2024 by the entity.

Two Spanish restaurants on the podium

Spanish gastronomy has not disappointed this year. Disfrutar, signed by the trio of chefs Oriol Castro, Eduard Xatruch, and Mateu Casañas, was crowned the best restaurant in the world 2024. Located in Barcelona, the restaurant is celebrating its 10th year with brilliance, driven by imaginative cuisine, great technical skill, and stunning and playful plating. Asador Etxebarri, by chef Victor Arguinzoniz, located in a small Basque village named Atxondo, received the silver medal. His dishes prepared on the grill and his attention to natural flavors convinced the jury, as it has for nearly 15 years.

The complete list of the 50 best restaurants in the world is available here.

In addition to the French restaurants that made it to the prestigious list, it is interesting to note the rise of Spanish cuisine and the recognition of innovative approaches to gastronomy. The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 highlights the diversity and excellence of dining experiences around the globe, showcasing the artistry and talent of chefs from different culinary backgrounds. This annual ranking serves as a guide for food enthusiasts seeking exceptional dining experiences and celebrates the creativity and dedication of those shaping the culinary landscape.