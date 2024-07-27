Mourad Merzouki and Zahia Ziouani are two artists who are bringing together the worlds of dance and music at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Merzouki, a dancer and choreographer, is set to showcase his performance « Beauséjour » at the Nuits de Fourvière in Lyon on July 23, 24, and 25. He has also created the choreography for the French artistic swimming team for the free ballet event at the Olympics.

Zahia Ziouani, a conductor, will lead the participatory concert « Les Nouveaux Mondes, » choreographed by Merzouki, at the Philharmonie de Paris on September 4. Together with her orchestra Divertimento, she aims to celebrate sports and blend different art forms to make symphonic music more accessible to a wider audience.

Merzouki’s « Beauséjour » explores the transformation of bodies through dance, with dancers embodying older individuals and showcasing a different style of movement. He hopes to evoke emotions through a dynamic and generous choreography that challenges the traditional perceptions of aging bodies.

On the other hand, Ziouani’s « Les Nouveaux Mondes » aims to highlight the connection between music and sports, transmitting a musical heritage and introducing audiences to different genres of music. The project involves young musicians from the Divertimento Academy, the National Institute for Young Blind People, and a large choir, emphasizing inclusivity and cultural exchange.

Both artists emphasize the importance of collaboration and pushing boundaries to create a seamless blend of dance and music. They believe in breaking down barriers between performers and engaging the audience as part of a collective experience.

Ziouani explains the poetic gestures found in various sports like boxing, fencing, and rugby, which she incorporates into her musical performances. Merzouki reflects on how his background in sports, particularly boxing and hip hop, has influenced his approach to choreography and teamwork.

As the Olympics introduce breakdancing as a competitive sport, Merzouki sees parallels between the competitive spirit of sports and the essence of hip hop dance. He embraces the challenge of choreographing for the French artistic swimming team, infusing the routine with a more expressive and engaging style inspired by hip hop.

In conclusion, Merzouki and Ziouani’s collaboration embodies the spirit of creativity, inclusivity, and innovation, enriching the cultural landscape of the Paris 2024 Olympics. Their fusion of dance and music promises to deliver a unique and unforgettable experience for audiences worldwide.