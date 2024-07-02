This week, exciting films are hitting theaters, offering a variety of stories and genres for movie enthusiasts. One of the films to watch is « Elyas » directed by Florent-Emilio Siri, starring Roschdy Zem, Laëtitia Eïdo, and Jeanne Michel. The film follows Elyas, a former Special Forces soldier who becomes a bodyguard for a 13-year-old girl named Nour and her mother Amina. As they bond, they face danger from a mysterious commando. The director was inspired by a real-life story of forced marriage, adding depth to the narrative.

Another film to look out for is « Horizon: Chapter 1 » starring Kevin Costner, Sienna Miller, and Sam Worthington. This American saga set before and after the Civil War explores the challenges of westward expansion and the conflicts with indigenous peoples. The film was presented at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024, marking Kevin Costner’s return to the festival after 20 years.

« The Ghosts of Jonathan Millet » directed by Adam Bessa, Tawfeek Barhom, and Julia Franz Richter tells the story of Hamid, a member of a secret organization tracking Syrian war criminals in Europe. Inspired by real-life networks hunting down war criminals, the film delves into the complexities of justice and revenge.

In « Meanwhile on Earth » directed by Jérémy Clapin, the audience follows Elsa’s journey to bring back her astronaut brother who disappeared during a space mission. The film combines animation and live-action to depict Elsa’s inner world and her quest on Earth. The director aimed to create a seamless blend of reality and imagination in the storytelling.

« El Profesor » directed by Maria Alché and Benjamín Naishtat follows Marcelo, a philosophy professor vying for a prestigious position against a charismatic rival. The film explores themes of ambition and competition in academia, drawing inspiration from the directors’ experiences during the 2020 lockdown.

« Why Are You Smiling? » directed by Christine Paillard and Chad Chenouga tells the story of Wisi, a man pretending to be a refugee to stay with an altruistic woman, Marina. The film explores themes of racism and friendship, drawing parallels with Baudelaire’s poem « Les bons chiens. »

These are just a few of the captivating films premiering this week, offering audiences a diverse range of stories and genres to enjoy on the big screen. Dive into these cinematic experiences and immerse yourself in the world of storytelling and creativity.