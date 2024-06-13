Nanni Moretti, a 70-year-old filmmaker with a long career in cinema, has made his debut as a theater director. His play, « Diari d’amore, » is currently being presented at the Athénée Théâtre Louis Jouvet in Paris until June 16th. The play also introduces audiences to the Italian author Natalia Ginzburg.

Moretti, known for his films such as « The Son’s Room, » which won the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2001, surprised many by venturing into the world of theater with « Diari d’amore. » Previously, the Italian director had been content with being a spectator and regularly attending theaters in Rome.

For his first foray into theater direction, Moretti selected two short texts by the feminist and anti-fascist author Natalia Ginzburg. This choice is significant given the current political context in Italy, where the country has been under right-wing leadership for the past two years. Moretti is particularly drawn to Ginzburg’s sharp and critical portrayal of Italian society, which encompasses domestic workers, intellectuals, and the upper class, offering a piercing commentary on their lifestyles and values.

The two texts, « Dialogo » and « Fragola e panna, » explore themes of infidelity, social conventions, and class disparities. In « Dialogo, » a couple’s mundane morning conversation takes a dramatic turn when the wife confesses to an extramarital affair. Despite the initial upheaval, societal norms eventually prevail, highlighting the constrained lives dictated by societal expectations. « Fragola e panna » depicts a young woman who enters a household under false pretenses, revealing a story of domestic abuse and societal indifference towards those in need.

While Moretti’s films often blend critique with humor and absurdity, his theatrical debut lacks the same whimsical touch. The texts are compelling, the actors well-directed, yet the overall production feels somewhat restrained. Moretti struggles to infuse poetry or whimsy into the performance, resulting in a somewhat mechanical and emotionally detached presentation. « Diari d’amore » showcases Moretti’s diligence as a director, but fans may prefer his dynamic and charming style as a filmmaker.

« Diari d’amore » will be running at the Athénée-Théâtre Louis Jouvet in Paris until June 16th, with performances in Italian and French subtitles. The play has a duration of 1 hour and 35 minutes, with ticket prices ranging from 12 to 38 euros. For more information and reservations, visit the theater’s website.