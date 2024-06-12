A new chapter is beginning for the entrepreneur behind the famous « Gars du Lac » meat pies. Olivier Jean will be opening his own gourmet grocery store tomorrow in Bromptonville, in Estrie, to offer his delicious creations inspired by recipes from Lac-Saint-Jean.

The grocery store will feature homemade products such as meat pies, corn dogs, pizzas, scallop shells, soups, his father’s spaghetti sauce, and his grandmother’s ham pies. The shop will also offer wild blueberry pies and a cheese iconic to Lac-Saint-Jean.

Listen to Olivier Jean, founder and co-owner of Le Gars du Lac, on Paul Arcand’s show.

Currently, four people are working at the store, located at 59 Saint-Joseph Street in Brampton. The focus is on serving generous and authentic food to customers, reflecting the rich culinary traditions of Lac-Saint-Jean. With a mix of traditional recipes and unique creations, the grocery store aims to offer a taste of the region to residents of Estrie and beyond.

Olivier Jean’s passion for cooking and dedication to quality ingredients are evident in each dish served at the store. Customers can expect a warm and welcoming atmosphere, where they can indulge in savory meat pies or satisfy their sweet tooth with delicious blueberry tarts.

The opening of the gourmet grocery store marks a significant milestone for Olivier Jean, who has worked tirelessly to bring his culinary vision to life. With a focus on showcasing the flavors of Lac-Saint-Jean, the store is poised to become a popular destination for food lovers in the region.

As the doors of the grocery store prepare to open, anticipation is building among residents of Bromptonville and beyond. The community is eager to sample the mouthwatering offerings and experience the passion for food that Olivier Jean brings to each dish.

In conclusion, the launch of Olivier Jean’s gourmet grocery store represents a celebration of culinary craftsmanship and a dedication to preserving the culinary heritage of Lac-Saint-Jean. With a diverse menu of traditional favorites and innovative creations, the store is set to become a hub of gastronomic delight in Estrie. Visit the store at 59 Saint-Joseph Street in Brampton to experience the delicious delights inspired by Lac-Saint-Jean firsthand.