Jeremy Clarkson, the star of Clarkson’s Farm, shared his thoughts in his Sunday Times column, this time focusing on the use of private jets. He admitted to enjoying this mode of transportation and its luxury in the past, but mentioned that his views had changed over time.

During his column, Clarkson addressed Meghan Markle’s first baby shower in 2019, which took place in New York and involved her taking a private jet to get there. The event gathered several of the duchess’s famous friends.

Clarkson criticized Meghan Markle’s choice to have a baby shower, stating, « Today, things are changing. The Duchess of Sussex was criticized for taking a private jet to attend her baby shower in New York. And not just because a baby shower is a stupid and unroyal thing. » He also mentioned that Meghan Markle’s decision to have a baby shower had sparked controversy.

Former Queen’s spokesperson Dickie Arbiter also commented on the event, stating that baby showers are not a common practice within the royal family and are more typically American. He expressed his disapproval of Meghan Markle’s choice to have a baby shower during an interview with US Weekly, emphasizing the cultural differences.

Furthermore, it was reported that the private jet used by Meghan Markle was provided by George and Amal Clooney. However, the former Buckingham Palace official criticized the extravagant expenses associated with using the private jet, stating that Meghan’s approach was very American in nature.

The baby shower took place in the penthouse suite of the exclusive hotel The Mark, which costs £57,000 ($75,000) per night. The event was attended by several of Meghan Markle’s famous friends, including Serena Williams, Abigail Spencer, Jessica Mulroney, and Amal Clooney.

Overall, Meghan Markle’s baby shower sparked discussions and critiques from various angles, highlighting the clash between American and British traditions and expectations within the royal family. The extravagant nature of the event, from the private jet to the lavish hotel suite, raised questions about the appropriateness of such celebrations for members of the royal family.