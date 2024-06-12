Title: Win tickets to the premiere of the film ‘Largo Winch: The Price of Money’ with Concours Agenda Ciné

Concours Agenda Ciné is offering you the chance to attend the premiere of the film « Largo Winch: The Price of Money » by Olivier Masset-Depasse on Wednesday, June 19th in Brussels.

The event will be attended by the director and actors Tomer Sisley, James Franco, and Elise Tilloloy.

In the film, Largo Winch is facing a ruthless plot to destroy him and the W Group after his son Noom is brutally kidnapped. In order to uncover the truth and find his son, Largo embarks on a relentless pursuit. From the Canadian forests to Bangkok and deep into the Burmese mines, he must confront his demons from the past.

To win tickets to the premiere, answer the following question correctly:

In addition to the exciting opportunity to attend the premiere, guests will also have the chance to participate in a Q&A session with the director and cast members after the screening. This unique experience will provide fans with insights into the making of the film and the challenges faced during production.

Furthermore, attendees will be treated to a special behind-the-scenes look at the filming locations and the intricate set designs that bring the story to life on the big screen. From the stunning landscapes of Canada to the bustling streets of Bangkok, guests will gain a deeper appreciation for the craftsmanship and attention to detail that went into creating the world of Largo Winch.

In addition to the premiere event, Concours Agenda Ciné will be hosting a series of exclusive giveaways and contests leading up to the film’s release date. Lucky winners will have the chance to receive signed memorabilia, VIP tickets to the premiere, and even a meet-and-greet with the cast.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to be a part of the Largo Winch experience and immerse yourself in the thrilling world of international intrigue and suspense. Stay tuned for more updates and exciting announcements from Concours Agenda Ciné as we countdown to the premiere of « Largo Winch: The Price of Money ».