Colleen Hoover: The Next Novels to be Adapted after « Never Never »

Colleen Hoover is a name that has been making waves in the literary world, especially with the recent release of the film « Never Never » on August 14th, starring Blake Lively. The movie is an adaptation of Hoover’s bestselling novel, and it has garnered a lot of attention from fans and critics alike. But what’s next for the talented author? Let’s take a look at two other novels by Colleen Hoover that are set to be adapted for the big screen.

More About « Never Never » and Its Success

« Never Never » is the highly anticipated adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s 2016 novel of the same name. The film, which stars Blake Lively, Brandon Sklenar, and Justin Baldoni, has finally hit theaters on August 14, 2024. The movie has been generating a lot of buzz, thanks to the fact that it is based on the second best-selling novel in France in 2023 in the paperback format. In the United States, « It Ends With Us » (the original title) has sold over a million copies and over 700,000 copies in France. This success has helped boost the popularity of Romance in literature, making it the best-selling genre last year.

Upcoming Adaptations: « Verity » and « Regretting You »

For fans of Colleen Hoover’s work, there’s more good news on the horizon. After the release of « Never Never, » two more of her novels are currently in the process of being adapted for the screen. « Verity » (2018) and « Regretting You » (2019) are the next books in line to receive the film treatment. According to Deadline, « Verity » will be adapted by Amazon MGM Studios, while « Regretting You » will be taken on by Constantin Film. Notably, the director of « The Fault in Our Stars, » Josh Boone, is set to helm the adaptation of « Regretting You. »

Exploring « Verity » and « Regretting You » by Colleen Hoover

« Verity » is a thrilling mix of suspense and romance. The story follows Lowen Ashleigh, an struggling writer who is facing financial difficulties. On the other hand, Verity Crawford is a successful author who appears to have the perfect life with her husband Jeremy. However, when Verity is involved in a serious car accident that leaves her unable to continue writing, Lowen is hired by Jeremy to complete Verity’s book series. In the process, Lowen discovers the dark secrets of the author, who is willing to do whatever it takes to protect her happiness.

On the other hand, « Regretting You » is a poignant family drama. The novel centers around the mother-daughter duo of Morgan and Clara, who are forced to navigate a tragedy when Clara’s father, Chris, is involved in a life-changing accident. Despite their strained relationship, the two women must learn to communicate and find a new purpose in life to cope with the aftermath of the tragedy. As of now, there is no release date or casting information available for the film adaptations of these two novels, giving readers plenty of time to dive into the stories themselves.

In conclusion, Colleen Hoover’s literary works continue to captivate readers and filmmakers alike with their compelling narratives and emotional depth. With the success of « Never Never » and the upcoming adaptations of « Verity » and « Regretting You, » it’s clear that Hoover’s storytelling prowess is set to shine on the big screen for years to come. Fans of romance, suspense, and family dramas will undoubtedly have much to look forward to as they follow Hoover’s journey from page to screen.