Just a month ago, the « Star Academy » tour ended in tears in Brussels. It was the end of a wild and eventful adventure for the students, who performed 75 concerts in four months, attracting 450,000 spectators. Since then, the students have started speaking out. Julien, who expressed his exhaustion from the tour, revealed that he and his fellow students should have been « paid much more »: « Of course, if it was us who had negotiated our contracts, if we could have asked for what is normal for artists who fill Zénith venues for over 70 dates, yes. (…) I have started doing shows now so I see the fees I receive, what I can charge… Of course, in reality, it’s nothing like that. » Now, it’s Clara’s turn to talk about money.

Although she did not participate in the tour, as she was eliminated during the special prime, the young candidate from Paris revealed the students’ salaries in an interview on the « Pile » media’s YouTube channel. While this kind of question often raises eyebrows, Clara is happy to « finally break a myth. » She emphasizes, « No, when you appear on TF1, you don’t actually become rich! » She has just released her debut single.

