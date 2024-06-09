Meeting with the Director of Dissidente on Monday, June 10th, at the Grand Bleu in Carhaix

In an exciting event happening on Monday, June 10th, 2024, the Grand Bleu cinema in Carhaix will be hosting a screening of the film « Dissidente » by Pier-Philippe Chevigny, followed by a special meeting with the director. This event is part of the Zoom Bretagne tour and promises to be a captivating experience for all attendees.

« Dissidente » is a powerful film that tells the story of a translator fighting for Guatemalan workers in a factory in Quebec. The film sheds light on important social issues and promises to be a thought-provoking and impactful viewing experience.

During the meeting with the director, attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights into the inspiration behind the film, the challenges faced during production, and the message that the director hopes to convey to the audience. This event is a unique opportunity for cinema lovers and aspiring filmmakers to engage with a talented director and learn more about the creative process behind a compelling film.

Don’t miss this chance to experience « Dissidente » and engage with Pier-Philippe Chevigny on Monday, June 10th, at 8 p.m. at the Grand Bleu in Carhaix. It promises to be an evening filled with insightful discussions, captivating storytelling, and a deeper appreciation for the world of cinema.

Keywords

– Cinéma Le Grand Bleu Carhaix

– Dissidente film

– Pier-Philippe Chevigny

– Zoom Bretagne

– Guatemalan workers

Conclusion

In conclusion, the upcoming meeting with the director of « Dissidente » at the Grand Bleu in Carhaix is set to be an enriching and enlightening experience for all attendees. The film’s powerful narrative and the opportunity to engage with the director make this event a must-attend for cinema enthusiasts and those passionate about social issues. Don’t miss this chance to be a part of a unique cinematic experience and gain valuable insights into the world of filmmaking.