The artists will have the heart to celebrate music this Friday? « It is necessary, at all costs, because it is one of the first ways to resist. I want to believe that music and the arts can – must – express themselves even louder, because that’s what bothers these people. So let’s go happily! » says Nolwenn Korbell. Coincidentally, the singer from Douarnenez is currently performing songs by Bertold Brecht, a German playwright who, in the early 1930s, had to exile himself from his country to escape the clutches of the Nazi regime, in nursing homes, colleges, and universities. Nolwenn Korbell is « intolerant of intolerance ».

