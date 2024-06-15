BMW has partnered with the Cannes Film Festival to promote innovation and sustainability in cinema. The luxury automobile brand provided a fleet of electric BMW series 7 cars to transport VIPs, guests, and officials to and from the festival, supporting the event’s commitment to the environment. BMW’s partnership with the festival aims to showcase its passion for creativity and innovation in the film industry.

In addition to being an official partner of the Cannes Film Festival, BMW has become the Official Partner of the Cabourg Romantic Film Festival. The brand supplied a fleet of luxury cars, including electrified BMW series 7 vehicles, to transport festival attendees, jury members, guests, directors, and actors between Paris, Caen, and Cabourg. The Cabourg Festival, known for its romantic atmosphere, has become a significant event in French cinema, showcasing emerging talents.

Estelle Le Noé, the marketing director of BMW France, expressed her excitement in supporting these young talents. She awarded the Female First Meeting Prize to actress Stéphane Caillard and the Male Prize to Michaël Zindel, providing financial support to help further their careers. BMW’s partnership with French cinema, in addition to its longstanding support for the arts, highlights the brand’s commitment to creativity, innovation, and cultural initiatives.

Guillaume Laurant, the president of the Cabourg Festival, emphasized the honor of having BMW France as a prestigious partner, reflecting a relationship built on excellence and sustainability. The festival offered guests an exclusive experience with private cinema rooms in the BMW series 7 and i7 vehicles, equipped with the BMW Theatre Screen for an immersive cinematic experience during their transfers.

The 38th edition of the Cabourg Festival featured over sixty films, including a selection of French and international feature films, with seven films competing for top honors. The Grand Jury, led by actress Virginie Efira, focused on highlighting young talent, recognizing past winners who have since become influential figures in the industry. BMW’s long-standing support for the arts and commitment to fostering creativity and cultural access aligns with the festival’s celebration of romantic cinema.

For over 50 years, BMW has been a patron of the arts, supporting creativity and cultural accessibility. The collaboration between artists, designers, and engineers inspires innovation and desirable products. The partnership between the Cabourg Festival and BMW celebrates the magic of romantic cinema, bringing together a shared passion for creativity and storytelling.