Since mid-June, actress Blake Lively has been all about flowers. Whether in flat or relief on dresses, outfits… it’s a fantastic bloom! But why such a craze? Could Blake Lively have decided to follow the summer trend to the letter? The runways predicted an exceptional flowering season on our clothes: opulent bouquets, insolent corollas, even impertinent ones, that we could see at Balmain, Chanel, Balenciaga, and Stella McCartney, among others. Here they are having their best summer on the American actress’s silhouette. Since mid-June, each of her public appearances (about ten to date) reveals an obsessive penchant for flowers, in print or in relief. By adopting the floral motif, she tells us: « not even scared ». And goes for it 100%. Whether with an off-duty look, dated August 8, consisting of a red dress and a pair of yellow tights embellished with a floral relief print all over the silhouette. Or for a Chanel dinner on June 10 in New York where she bets on a colorful floral suit. Not to mention her little dresses, which all cultivate a fashion garden. This sudden desire for flowers coincides with the promotional tour of her latest film, « It Ends With Us », scheduled for release on August 14, 2024 in France. A feature film in which she plays the lead role, that of Lily Bloom, a young florist with a feminine and colorful dress style. Thus, slipped into the skin of her character, Blake Lively doesn’t come out of it. This has a name: « method dressing ». A well-oiled marketing strategy that is all the rage in Hollywood and consists of embodying her character even outside the set. The « method dressing », a fashion phenomenon that is all the rage in Hollywood. This term was first used in 2023 by journalist André Wheeler who contributes to « Vogue », during the promotion of the film « The Little Mermaid » with actress Halle Bailey. For the Oscars, she notably wore a turquoise blue dress in the spirit of the film. The writer described this method as a way to extend the project of a film to a red carpet. A marketing technique that makes outfits and the film go viral at the same time. Many actresses (and actors) have followed suit, such as Margot Robbie with the promotion of the film « Barbie » or Anya Taylor-Joy for « Furiosa: a Mad Max saga ». The enthusiasm for this strategy does not stop at the world of film. When releasing her album « Cowboy Carter », Beyoncé no longer went out without opting for a country-inspired look. The same goes for Dua Lipa who chose to dye her hair red to promote her album « Radical Optimism ».