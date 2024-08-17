Blake Lively Nightmare Interview: Journalist’s Story

In the midst of the controversy surrounding the behind-the-scenes of the film « It Ends With Us, » Blake Lively finds herself facing another scandal. Journalist Kjersti Flaa recently posted a video on YouTube on Saturday, August 10, detailing her « nightmare » interview with the actress.

Describing her exchange with Blake Lively and her co-star Parker Posey during the promotion of « Café Society » in 2016 as the most uncomfortable interview she has ever experienced, Flaa shared her account of the encounter. As the film « It Ends With Us » hit theaters on Wednesday, August 14, the Norwegian journalist revisited her own unsettling experience with the actress known for her role as Serena van der Woodsen in « Gossip Girl. »

« Celebrate your little belly »

Flaa uploaded a segment titled « The Blake Lively Interview That Made Me Want to Quit, » which has garnered over 843,000 views. The video captures Flaa congratulating Lively, who had just announced her second pregnancy, on her « little belly. » In response, Lively sarcastically quipped, « Congratulations on your little belly. » The exchange led to awkward laughter between the two women, while Parker Posey attempted to lighten the mood.

The journalist then questioned the actresses about their thoughts on their outfits in the film « Café Society. » Lively remarked, « Everyone always wants to talk about clothes, but I wonder if men would be asked about this. » Flaa retorted, « I would. » However, her attempt to steer the conversation was met with resistance.

« It’s not just women who wear these clothes, but it seems like she’s the only one people talk about, » Lively continued, avoiding eye contact with Flaa. The exchange left the reporter puzzled. Flaa questioned, « Is it not appropriate to congratulate someone on their pregnancy or ask another woman about the outfits she wears in a film? » in the caption of her post, inviting feedback from viewers.

A tumultuous shoot

Following the video’s release, many internet users expressed their outrage in the comments section. One commenter likened the experience to high school bullying, describing it as a peculiar form of intimidation involving constant belittlement and dismissal. Others praised Flaa for maintaining her composure in such circumstances. The journalist later thanked her followers for their supportive messages, acknowledging the overwhelming response.

The controversy comes at a time when speculation mounts over tensions between Lively and director Justin Baldoni. During the premiere of « It Ends With Us » in New York, Baldoni notably refrained from posing with the rest of the cast. Rumors suggest disagreements between him and Lively regarding the film’s editing. In response, Baldoni enlisted the services of crisis communication expert Melissa Nathan, formerly associated with Johnny Depp. Lively, on the other hand, has remained silent on the matter.

In the midst of these developments, audiences are left wondering about the dynamics at play behind the scenes. As discussions continue to swirl, the public eagerly awaits any updates on the situation.