Blake Lively recently opened up in an interview with MTV in London about her dislike for her unusual second name. The Gossip Girl actress revealed that she used to « hate » her second name, « Ellender », before her husband, Ryan Reynolds, convinced her otherwise.

During the interview to promote her new film, It Ends With Us, Blake Lively shared that her real last name is not « Lively » but « Brown ». She also mentioned that her second name, Ellender, is not a common name and that her mother may have accidentally invented it. Despite finding humor in her unique name now, the 36-year-old actress admitted that she was always embarrassed and hated her second name.

However, Ryan Reynolds played a significant role in helping her appreciate her name. He compared it to the word « lavender », which made Blake see it in a new light. The couple, known for their sense of humor, has given unique names to their children as well, like naming their first daughter James, typically a male name, and their youngest child Olin, whose gender they have not disclosed yet.

This revelation adds another layer to the dynamic between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, known for their hilarious interactions and witty banter in public. It shows a different side to the couple’s relationship and highlights how they support and uplift each other, even in seemingly trivial matters like a second name.

The story of Blake Lively’s journey to accepting her unique second name resonates with many individuals who may have felt insecure about aspects of themselves in the past. It serves as a reminder that self-acceptance and self-love are essential, even for public figures like Blake Lively. Her story also showcases the power of a supportive partner in building confidence and embracing one’s individuality.

Overall, Blake Lively’s candid revelation about her second name sheds light on a personal aspect of her life that many fans may not have been aware of. It humanizes her celebrity persona and adds depth to her public image, making her more relatable to her audience. This insight into her struggles and growth with her name underscores the importance of self-acceptance and the role of loved ones in boosting confidence and self-worth.