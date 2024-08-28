Biopic on American Legend: Uncovering a Hidden Side – Tonight on Canal+

The film « Priscilla, » directed by Sofia Coppola, delves into the life of Elvis Presley’s wife and offers a unique perspective on the King of Rock and Roll.

In June 2022, Baz Luhrmann’s film « Elvis » portrayed the life of the iconic Elvis Presley. This musical biopic, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, starred Austin Butler as the King, Tom Hanks as his manager Colonel Tom Parker, and Olivia DeJonge as his wife Priscilla Presley. Just a year later, another movie explored Elvis’s story from a different angle. Directed by Sofia Coppola, this project decided to focus on the King’s life through the eyes of his wife Priscilla, based on her memoir « Elvis and Me. »

No Elvis in Priscilla

In her autobiography, Priscilla reflects on her teenage encounter with Elvis when she was just 14 years old (while Elvis was ten years older). The book also details the tumultuous relationship she had with him during their six years of marriage. The film sheds light on Elvis’s authoritative nature, infidelities, and addiction issues. Due to its critical portrayal, Sofia Coppola was prohibited from using Elvis’s songs in the soundtrack. The musical direction of the film was entrusted to singer Thomas Mars of the band Phoenix, a frequent collaborator of Coppola’s. She incorporated anachronistic pop songs into the soundtrack, reminiscent of the approach she took in her historical film « Marie Antoinette. »

The choice of actors: anything but random

Although not well-known during filming, actress Cailee Spaeny was selected to portray Priscilla Presley for her ability to portray a character from adolescence to adulthood. Her performance received widespread acclaim, including an acting award at the Venice Film Festival. Despite not bearing a strong physical resemblance to the King, Jacob Elordi was chosen to play Elvis due to his charismatic aura reminiscent of the legendary musician. To prepare for the role, the Australian actor revealed consuming 500 grams of bacon daily to gain weight. While the project was produced and overseen by Priscilla Presley, the film faced criticism from the couple’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. Before her passing in January 2023, she expressed discontent through emails about the negative portrayal of her father in Sofia Coppola’s film.

The Impact of « Priscilla » on Elvis’s Legacy

Sofia Coppola’s decision to focus on Priscilla Presley’s perspective in « Priscilla » has sparked discussions about the impact of the film on Elvis’s legacy. By shedding light on the King’s flaws and struggles, the movie challenges the idealized image often associated with Elvis Presley. While some fans may find the portrayal unsettling, others appreciate the humanizing aspect of the narrative. This nuanced exploration of Elvis and Priscilla’s relationship adds depth to the understanding of their dynamic and the pressures of fame.

Challenges and Controversies Surrounding the Film

« Priscilla » faced several challenges and controversies during its production and release. The decision to exclude Elvis’s music from the soundtrack due to the critical portrayal of the King raised eyebrows among fans and industry insiders. Additionally, the conflicting responses from Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley highlighted the complexities of portraying real-life figures on screen. While Priscilla supported the project, Lisa Marie’s objections underscored the family’s differing perspectives on Elvis’s legacy. These controversies added layers of intrigue to the film’s reception and contributed to the ongoing dialogue about the representation of icons in biopics.

The Evolution of Biographical Films in Hollywood

« Priscilla » represents a shift in the portrayal of historical figures in biographical films. Instead of glorifying celebrities and glossing over their flaws, contemporary filmmakers are embracing a more nuanced approach to storytelling. By exploring the untold stories and hidden sides of iconic figures, these films offer audiences a deeper understanding of the complexities of fame and fortune. Sofia Coppola’s decision to focus on Priscilla’s perspective in « Priscilla » exemplifies this trend towards humanizing larger-than-life personalities and challenging conventional narratives in biopics.

In conclusion, « Priscilla » offers a fresh perspective on the life and legacy of Elvis Presley through the eyes of his wife. By delving into the complexities of their relationship and portraying Elvis in a critical light, the film provides a thought-provoking examination of the King of Rock and Roll. As audiences continue to engage with biographical films that challenge traditional portrayals of historical figures, « Priscilla » stands out as a compelling contribution to the genre.