Looking to refresh the decor of your interior? Don’t wait any longer. June is the perfect time to give your house a new look. With the arrival of summer, the days are longer, warmer, and brighter. A great advantage if you want to change the colors of your walls, add new furniture, or simply integrate trendy accessories. And why not start with the kitchen? This room is a central element of your home, and renovating it can give it a new lease on life. Plus, it might inspire you to cook delicious meals. At the beginning of this summer season, experts have declared that two-tone kitchens are at the heart of the trends to adopt.

But what colors should you choose this year? The trends for 2024 are varied and offer many possibilities to modernize and personalize this essential room in your home. Leading the way, we of course have the Pantone color of the year: peach fuzz. Yes, surprisingly, this very light orange is making its way into our kitchens. Plum is also highly appreciated this spring season and pairs perfectly with the previously mentioned shade.

For those less daring, other more natural and timeless colors are also a hit with decoration specialists. If you are one of them, consider colors like terracotta, blue, or beige. Green is also a popular choice in current decor collections. And beyond colors, the trend of two-tone kitchens is making a strong comeback at the beginning of this summer period. So, if you’re unsure about which color to choose for your new kitchen, why not opt for a combination of two shades?

The two-tone kitchen allows you to play with contrasts and give character to your culinary space. Different experts have revealed the certain benefits of adopting this trend. The first: an impression of a larger surface. Thanks to this original layout, you can also highlight specific areas of your kitchen, such as an island or a particular cabinet section, bringing a sophisticated and contemporary look to your home. By accentuating the main areas with color, you can also use them to hide or conceal less attractive spaces in the kitchen.

If you want to embrace this growing trend, different options are available depending on the style you desire and the space available in your kitchen. In a small kitchen, you can opt for contrasting upper and lower cabinets. In a larger space, it might be better to have an island in a different shade than the rest of the furniture. The colors you choose will really depend on the look you are going for in your kitchen. « Select colors that complement each other and match the overall aesthetic of your home, taking into account the existing color palette of your kitchen, » adds the specialist.

So, if you’re looking to give your kitchen a fresh and modern look this June, consider adopting the two-tone kitchen trend. It’s a great way to add style and personality to your culinary space while staying on-trend with the latest interior design ideas. Don’t be afraid to mix and match colors to create a unique and eye-catching kitchen that reflects your personal taste and style.