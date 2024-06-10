5 Stylish Bermuda Outfit Ideas Under 250 Euros for Summer

Published on June 3, 2024 at 5:00 pm

The Bermuda shorts trend has made a comeback in women’s fashion in recent seasons. Whether in denim, cotton, linen, or wool, this knee-length short comes in various styles that cater to different fashion tastes. While some may find it tricky to style due to its slightly masculine cut and perceived unflattering length, the Bermuda shorts can be versatile and suit various styles. To inspire and convince those hesitant about this fashion piece, here are five different Bermuda outfit ideas to shop for under 250 Euros to stay trendy this summer.

1. **Casual and Elegant Look with Denim Bermuda**

– Bomber jacket with shirt collar Pull&Bear, 35.99 €

– Knit tank top American Vintage, 23.75 €

– Denim Bermuda shorts Mango, 39.99 €

– Leather belt Massimo Dutti, 59.95 €

– Clogs &Other Stories, 65 €

– Handbag Even&Odd, 24.99 €

2. **Chic Linen Office Look with Bermuda Shorts**

– Linen shirt Uniqlo, 39.90 €

– Ribbed tank top Arket, 19 €

– Pleated linen Bermuda shorts Stradivarius, 25.99 €

– Leather belt Massimo Dutti, 39.95 €

– Kitten heels mules Charles&Keith, 55 €

– Woven shoulder bag Zara, 25.95 €

3. **Cool and Casual Leopard Print Look**

– Oversized graphic t-shirt Cider, 19 €

– Leopard print Bermuda shorts Stradivarius, 29.99 €

– Havaianas sandals, 45 €

– Oval handbag Mango, 39.99 €

4. **Tailored Bermuda for Evening Wear**

– Tailored Bermuda shorts COS, 79 €

– Blazer vest Cider, 23 €

– Slingback pumps Marks&Spencer, 64 €

– Metallic minaudière bag Zara, 49.95 €

5. **Preppy Striped Tennis Look**

– Ribbed polo shirt Monoprix, 19.99 €

– Tennis stripe Bermuda shorts Zara, 49.95 €

– Set of 2 scarves Anna Field, 17.99 €

– Cut-out shoulder bag JW Pei, 110 €

– Mesh ballet flats Mango, 49.99 €