beauregard-2024-des-centaines-de-places-remises-en-vente-ce-mardi-11-juin

Beauregard Festival 2024: Hundreds of Tickets Released for Sale on Tuesday, June 11

Beauregard has been sold out since May 3. But the festival team has crunched the numbers and announced that they will be releasing hundreds of tickets for sale on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Were you desperate to attend Beauregard this summer? You still have a small chance, with the release of a few hundred tickets on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Beauregard will be sold out for the second consecutive summer, from July 3 to July 7, 2024. But, like last year, the festival team from the Caen agglomeration (Calvados) has kept some in reserve. Several hundred tickets will be released for sale on Tuesday, June 11, at 10 am sharp.

An unmissable event

Five days with 30,000 spectators: Beauregard will once again welcome 150,000 festival-goers this summer, from July 3 to July 7, 2024. By selling out for the second year in a row, Beauregard establishes itself as a must-attend event in the French music scene.

A very impressive performance considering that historical festivals such as Les Vieilles Charrues in Carhaix or Les Eurockéennes in Belfort have not yet reached full capacity, just like Solidays and Rock en Seine, the two major events in Paris.

« This crazy success has consequences, the first being that many music lovers find themselves without a ticket. But they will have a chance to make up for it: John has finished his calculations. With the refined numbers, the happy surprise is here: a few hundred tickets will be put back on sale!

These tickets are for the « Day Before » on Wednesday with David Guetta, as well as for the concerts on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. To try to purchase them, visit the Festival Beauregard website on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 10 am sharp.

Follow all the news from your favorite cities and media by signing up for Mon Actu.