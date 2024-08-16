Analysis of ‘Houris’ by Kamel Daoud: Voices of the Algerian Civil War

Kamel Daoud, the renowned Algerian author, delves into the complexities of the Algerian Civil War in his third novel, ‘Houris’. Through the monologue of a young woman named Aube, who lost her ability to speak after a brutal attack during the dark decade, Daoud brings to light the untold stories of survivors of the conflict that ravaged Algeria in the 1990s.

The Story of Aube

Aube’s tragic tale unfolds as she recounts the loss of her parents, sister, and voice in the massacre of her village on the cusp of the new millennium. An assailant, in the name of God, attempted to silence her forever by cutting her vocal cords. Two decades later, Aube resides in Oran, running a hair salon with a prominent scar on her neck, a constant reminder of her past. Despite her inability to speak, she vividly remembers the horrors she endured. Angered by the silence surrounding the Algerian Civil War, Aube shares her story with the unborn child she carries, whom she refers to as « Houri » – a term denoting the virgins promised to faithful Muslims in paradise.

Daoud’s Narrative Technique

Daoud’s narrative technique in ‘Houris’ is a powerful exploration of giving voice to the voiceless. Through Aube’s internal monologues, rich in poetry and emotion, Daoud challenges the prevailing silence in Algeria regarding the civil war. The author confronts the reluctance of Algerian society to confront the atrocities of the past, using Aube as a conduit to break the silence. By presenting Aube as « the true trace, the most solid evidence of all we experienced in ten years in Algeria, » Daoud aims to shatter taboos and honor the memories of the war’s victims through meticulous storytelling.

Aube’s Address to her Unborn Child

Aube’s poignant address to her unborn child, whom she struggles to connect with, adds layers of complexity to the narrative. While her choice of terminology, such as « killing » instead of « aborting, » may unsettle some readers, it serves as a poignant device to convey the weight of her experiences. Aube’s decision to share her story with her unborn child reflects her desire to impart the harsh realities of war to a new generation, untainted by the past. Through this unique narrative approach, Daoud skillfully blends personal tragedy with historical context, offering a poignant reflection on the enduring scars of conflict.

Exploration of Women’s Lives in Algeria

In addition to depicting Aube’s personal journey, ‘Houris’ sheds light on the lives of women in contemporary Algerian society. Daoud, known for his controversial perspectives on Algerian culture, uses Aube’s character to explore the challenges faced by women in a post-war environment. Aube’s portrayal as a mute woman, navigating societal expectations and personal trauma, serves as a poignant commentary on the resilience and struggles of Algerian women. Through Aube’s eyes, readers glimpse the complexities of gender dynamics and societal norms in a country scarred by conflict.

Quotes from ‘Houris’

« I maintain an unending smile and I am mute, or nearly so. To understand me, one must lean in close as if sharing a secret or a complicit night. You must grow accustomed to my breath, always seeming to be the last, to my initially awkward presence. Cling to my eyes, with their rare colors of gold and green, like paradise. In your ignorance, you might almost believe that an invisible man is suffocating me with a scarf, but you must not panic. In the light, I appear as a tall, exhausted woman, barely alive, and my immense, frozen smile only adds to the discomfort of those who pass me by. This smile, boundless, wide, nearly seventeen centimeters, has not wavered in over twenty years. » (Houris, page 15)

Conclusion

In ‘Houris’, Kamel Daoud delivers a powerful and thought-provoking exploration of the Algerian Civil War through the lens of a silenced protagonist. Through Aube’s haunting narrative, Daoud challenges societal taboos and confronts the legacy of violence in Algeria. By weaving together personal tragedy, historical context, and societal commentary, ‘Houris’ emerges as a compelling testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring impact of war. As Daoud continues to push boundaries and challenge perceptions, ‘Houris’ stands as a poignant reminder of the importance of bearing witness to the untold stories of conflict and survival.

In essence, ‘Houris’ is not merely a novel but a profound reflection on the silenced voices of history, urging readers to confront the past and embrace the complexities of human experience. Through Aube’s journey, Daoud invites us to listen, to remember, and to honor the stories of those who have endured the darkness of war. As ‘Houris’ unfolds, it transcends the boundaries of fiction, offering a poignant and powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of unspeakable tragedy.