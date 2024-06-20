American actor Josh Lucas recently reflected on his collaboration with Christian Bale in « American Psycho » with surprising words.

A prominent figure in Hollywood, Christian Bale rose to fame in 2000 with his portrayal of a psychopathic golden boy in American Psycho, the big screen adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ novel. In this role, he drew inspiration from a certain Tom Cruise and fully immersed himself, showcasing his reputation as one of the most perfectionist actors of our time.

This perfectionism and total dedication to his craft by Christian Bale were recently discussed by Josh Lucas in an interview with Vanity Fair alongside Chloë Sévigny. Lucas was so thrown off by Bale’s method of working (the famous Method Acting, where one fully embodies their character on and off set) that he actually believed he was just… bad!

« I don’t know if you felt the same way, but I really remember thinking Christian Bale was a terrible actor, » Josh Lucas told Chloë Sévigny, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. « I remember when we shot our first scene together, I looked at him and thought he was playing it so fake. Now, I realize the choices he was making were just incredibly brilliant. »

« He was already at a completely different level as an actor, able to bring such richness to his work. I thought at the time he was playing badly, but in fact, it was the exact opposite, » Josh Lucas adds. Despite not enjoying working with Method actors, he concludes by expressing « admiration » for Bale.

« I don’t think Christian Bale was bad, » Chloë Sévigny also comments. « I just didn’t understand what was going on, I wondered why he wasn’t social. I didn’t even know what Method Acting was. It was very intimidating. »

In hindsight, both actors now appreciate the depth and dedication Bale brought to his performances, shedding light on the complexities of the acting process. Bale’s commitment to his roles, even if it might have seemed unconventional to some, ultimately paid off in creating memorable and impactful characters on screen. The revelation of Josh Lucas’ initial misconceptions serves as a reminder of the transformative power of an actor fully immersing themselves in their craft.

The behind-the-scenes insights shared by Lucas and Sévigny offer a glimpse into the intricacies of working with different acting styles and the mutual respect that can develop among actors through collaboration. It’s a testament to the diverse approaches within the acting community and the importance of understanding and appreciating the methods of one’s colleagues. Through this reflection on their past experiences, both Lucas and Sévigny have come to recognize the depth and brilliance of Christian Bale’s craft, highlighting the value of stepping outside one’s comfort zone to truly appreciate the art of acting.