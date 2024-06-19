Sabrina Carpenter is the current pop sensation everyone is talking about. Ever since the release of her single « Espresso, » she has been making waves in the music industry.

Despite her recent rise to fame with hits like « Espresso » and « Please Please Please, » Sabrina Carpenter has been in the music scene for over a decade. Starting her career on YouTube in 2009 at just ten years old, she has come a long way since then. She even appeared on the Disney Channel series « Girl Meets World » at thirteen, showcasing her acting skills. However, it wasn’t until 2015 when she released her first album, « Eyes Wide Open, » that she started gaining recognition beyond the borders of the United States. With subsequent albums like « Evolution, » « Singular Act I, » « Singular Act II, » and « Emails I Can’t Send, » she has proven herself to be a hardworking and talented artist.

In addition to her solo career, Sabrina Carpenter has also toured with major music stars. From opening for Ariana Grande on her « Dangerous Woman Tour » in 2017 to joining Taylor Swift on her « The Eras Tour » in 2024, she has traveled the world and captivated audiences everywhere with her performances.

On a personal note, Sabrina Carpenter has been in a relationship with actor Barry Keoghan since October 2023. The couple met during Paris Fashion Week and have been inseparable ever since, attending events like the Oscars and the Met Gala together. Their chemistry is also evident in Sabrina’s music videos, with Barry making appearances in her work.

Not only is Sabrina Carpenter a talented musician, but she is also making waves in the fashion industry. With her doll-like aesthetic and angelic face, she caught the attention of none other than Kim Kardashian. She recently posed for the Skims campaign, showcasing Kim’s colorful lingerie collection. Sabrina has also been a regular presence at fashion events, attending shows by top designers like Givenchy, Schiaparelli, and Miu Miu.

One interesting fact about Sabrina Carpenter is that her hit single « Espresso » was recorded in France. During the summer of 2023, she spent time in the village of Chailland, Mayenne, recording the song at Flow Studios. The success of the track has been a source of pride for both Sabrina and the studio owner, Luke Clark.

With her new album « Short n’ Sweet » set to be released on August 23rd, Sabrina Carpenter shows no signs of slowing down. Keep an eye out for this rising star as she continues to make a name for herself in the music industry and beyond.