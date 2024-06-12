30 years after « Sister Act 2 », the third installment of the saga with Whoopi Goldberg is set to come to life soon. One of the actresses confirmed that the script was ready.

The cult film Sister Act 2 is 30 years old, and the actresses of the film recently celebrated this anniversary with great emotion. Is the project for a third installment still in the works? The answer is yes! In the pipeline for many years, a remake was first considered before Whoopi Goldberg confirmed in 2020 that a sequel was more likely. In the two films released in 1992 and 1994, Whoopi played the unforgettable role of Dolores Van Cartier, forced to join a convent of nuns to escape gangsters.

« It’s still in the works! It’s in development. The studio [Disney] hasn’t told us, ‘We’re done with you and this film.’ We’re still writing the script, » she revealed some time ago to People. Actor and producer Tyler Perry is also involved in the project and discussed it in Entertainment Tonight.

He admitted to being « a little annoyed » by the time it took for the project to get off the ground. « I’m a little frustrated by how long it’s taken. I’ve made four films since we started talking about it. Disney is a huge and wonderful company, but I really want to make this film, and Whoopi Goldberg really wants this film too, » he said.

Recently, actress and musician Tanya Trotter gave positive updates on the project. According to her, filming could start soon. Tanya Trotter made an appearance in Sister Act 2 as a choir member. As reported by ComingSoon, she confirmed that the script was ready. Recently, Whoopi Goldberg herself indicated to Entertainment Weekly that filming for the movie could start soon, without further details.

« I can say it’s happening. It will come when it comes. It will happen soon. I can’t wait. It’s time for it to happen. Because we need to laugh! »

Sister Act 3 is still on track. Will it be released in theaters or directly on Disney+? At the moment, no information has been disclosed on this matter. It’s worth noting that the first Sister Act was one of the most profitable comedies of the 90s, raking in a modest sum of $231 million at the global box office for a budget of $31 million.

As for the second installment, it brought in approximately $124 million internationally, half of the first film’s earnings. In France, both works gathered 3.6 million fans. The franchise continued on stage with a successful musical comedy featuring the memorable gospel tunes from the film.