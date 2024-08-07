Summer is the perfect time to relax and enjoy a good book, especially when you’re on vacation. Whether you’re lounging on the beach or chilling by the pool, having a great book to read can make your holiday even more enjoyable. If you’re looking for some recommendations, here are 12 must-read books to pack in your suitcase for your next trip.

1. « Where the Crawdads Sing » by Delia Owens – This novel is a powerful story of love, mystery, and nature set in the marshes of North Carolina.

2. « Circe » by Madeline Miller – A captivating retelling of the story of Circe, the witch from Homer’s Odyssey, this book is sure to transport you to a world of magic and mythology.

3. « The Silent Patient » by Alex Michaelides – If you love thrillers, this gripping psychological thriller about a woman who stops speaking after a mysterious event will keep you on the edge of your seat.

4. « Normal People » by Sally Rooney – This novel follows the complex relationship between two Irish teenagers as they navigate love, friendship, and adulthood.

5. « Educated » by Tara Westover – A memoir about the author’s journey from growing up in a strict and abusive household to earning a PhD from Cambridge University, this book is both inspiring and thought-provoking.

6. « City of Girls » by Elizabeth Gilbert – Set in the glamorous world of New York City theater in the 1940s, this novel is a celebration of female friendship, love, and freedom.

7. « Daisy Jones & The Six » by Taylor Jenkins Reid – If you’re a music lover, you’ll enjoy this novel about a legendary rock band in the 1970s and the tumultuous relationships between its members.

8. « The Nightingale » by Kristin Hannah – This historical fiction novel set during World War II follows two sisters in Nazi-occupied France and their brave acts of resistance.

9. « Becoming » by Michelle Obama – In this memoir, the former First Lady shares her inspiring journey from a girl from the South Side of Chicago to becoming one of the most iconic women in the world.

10. « The Water Dancer » by Ta-Nehisi Coates – This novel combines elements of historical fiction and magical realism to tell the story of a young man with special powers who becomes involved in the Underground Railroad.

11. « The Guest List » by Lucy Foley – A thrilling mystery set on a remote island during a lavish wedding, this book is full of twists and turns that will keep you guessing until the very end.

12. « Such a Fun Age » by Kiley Reid – This thought-provoking novel explores race, privilege, and social dynamics through the story of a young Black babysitter and the white family she works for.

Whether you’re into thrillers, historical fiction, memoirs, or romance, there’s something for everyone on this list. So, grab a book, pack your suitcase, and get ready to embark on a literary adventure during your next trip. Happy reading!