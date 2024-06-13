In a few weeks, Marie Portolano will be expanding her family. The former host of « Le Meilleur Pâtissier » is pregnant with her third child. It’s a happy event she’s looking forward to with her husband Grégoire Ludig, a comedian and member of Palmashow, whom she married in 2017. In April 2024, in an interview with Parisien Week-end, Marie Portolano opened up about her love story with the comedian. The colleague of Thomas Sotto revealed that they share the same interests, especially in sports: « We support the same teams: Liverpool and PSG. When we first met, I actually thought he had investigated my interests and was lying to impress me! »

Replacement Revealed for Marie Portolano on Télématin During Maternity Leave

As Marie Portolano’s maternity leave is set to begin at the end of the season, the question arises as to who will replace her during her absence. The main person interested has announced the news on social media, and it’s Louise Ekland, a Franco-British journalist and host who has worked with M6, France Télévisions, and BFM TV. « I feel so privileged… I am going to experience the most beautiful event with an exceptional team. Every morning, I will have the pleasure of working with the best Thomas Sotto. Happy to co-host Télématin with you during the Olympics, » she enthusiastically shared on social media. Louise Ekland, who has hosted shows like « La France a un Incroyable Talent » and « 100% Mag, » was also present at the Cannes Film Festival this year, covering the event for France Info.

This summer, the Olympics will be a major focus on the morning show on France 2. « All our regular hosts will be back for the Olympics, and then the Paralympics. I didn’t have to convince them: they are very excited about the idea of… »