The 92nd edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans will kick off on Saturday, June 15, 2024, with Zinédine Zidane starting the race at 4 p.m. This iconic endurance race will bring together 62 teams for an exciting competition. Before the race begins, there will be two support races: the Lamborghini Super Trofeo and Road to Le Mans.

In addition to the thrilling race on the track, there will be entertainment off the track as well. The Scottish band Simple Minds, known for their hits in the 1980s, will perform a live concert around 8 p.m. The show will feature fireworks and illuminations, creating a vibrant atmosphere for spectators.

The schedule for Saturday, June 15, is packed with activities for fans to enjoy throughout the day. From visiting the 24 Hours of Le Mans museum to exploring the fan zones and kids zone, there will be something for everyone. The village hydrogen ACO H2 and village constructors will also be open for visitors to experience.

As the anticipation builds up to the main race, spectators can look forward to the official start ceremony at 3:30 p.m., followed by Zinédine Zidane waving the green flag at 4 p.m. The race will continue into the night, with the concert by Simple Minds adding to the excitement at 8 p.m. The show will culminate with a spectacular display of fireworks and illuminations at 11:30 p.m.

Whether you are a fan of motorsports or simply looking for a fun event to attend, the 24 Hours of Le Mans promises a thrilling experience for all. Don’t miss out on this iconic race and the exciting entertainment lined up for the day. Get ready to witness the adrenaline-pumping action on the track and enjoy the live performances off the track. It’s going to be a day to remember at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2024.