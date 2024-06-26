Less than a week before the first round of legislative elections, Franceinfo is focusing on the abstention of young people. According to the Ipsos institute, 60% of 18-25 year olds abstained from the European elections. We met some of these young men and women under 25, on the edge of a football field in Yonne.

Mathis, 19, and Baptiste, 24, both living in rural areas far from city centers, shared their frustrations. Mathis, a student in communication, and Baptiste, a volunteer coach, highlighted the lack of access to essential services like healthcare in their remote villages. Océane, 20, who studies in a city, also expressed feeling disconnected from urban students and the political sphere.

These young individuals, content with their rural lifestyle, expressed disinterest in politics. Océane, for instance, mentioned following social media accounts that provide information on various topics, including politics, but she has not delved deep into political matters. Baptiste, on the other hand, expressed disillusionment with political bickering and the lack of tangible impact on their lives.

Despite their disinterest, Mathis, who will be voting for the first time in the upcoming legislative elections, emphasized the symbolic importance of voting. He acknowledged the need to be informed before casting his vote, mentioning his awareness of the rise of right-wing parties like the National Rally.

While these young individuals are not politically engaged, they are attentive to certain campaign themes like immigration and salaries. Baptiste, a roofer, supports the idea of a higher minimum wage proposed by the New Popular Front. He believes that a higher salary would alleviate financial burdens faced by working-class individuals like him.

Although some of these young individuals lean towards the left politically, they do not plan to vote. Their daily lives revolve around family, studies, and sports rather than political debates. Océane, for example, shared her experience of working in a center for asylum seekers and understanding the complexities of immigration issues firsthand.

For these young individuals in Yonne, politics remains a distant concern compared to more immediate aspects of their lives. While they may not actively participate in the upcoming elections, their perspectives shed light on the diverse attitudes of the youth towards politics in rural areas.