Yaroslav Askarov: Potential Trade Deal on the Horizon?

The NHL offseason has been abuzz with rumors surrounding the future of Yaroslav Askarov, the young goaltender for the Nashville Predators. Despite the speculation, Askarov remains a member of the Predators as the upcoming season approaches. However, could a potential trade deal be in the works that would see Askarov don a different jersey this season?

Barry Trotz’s Intentions

Barry Trotz, the head coach of the Predators, has been actively pursuing options for Askarov’s future with the team. Trotz has been in discussions with other NHL teams, indicating that Askarov could be available for trade if the right offer comes along. Interested teams would need to provide assurances of a spot on their roster for the 22-year-old Russian goaltender as part of any potential deal.

Trotz’s willingness to entertain trade offers for Askarov suggests that the young netminder may be looking for a fresh start in the NHL. Askarov’s desire to leave the American Hockey League behind and showcase his talents at the highest level of professional hockey is clear. His determination to succeed and prove himself to a new team is evident in his performance on the ice.

Agent’s Perspective

Dan Milstein, Askarov’s agent, is fully aware of the goaltender’s desire to move up to the NHL. With Juuse Saros and Scott Wedgewood ahead of him on the depth chart in Nashville, Askarov’s opportunities to shine with the Predators may be limited. Milstein is working alongside the Predators’ management to find a suitable landing spot for his client where Askarov can thrive and reach his full potential.

Askarov’s impressive performance in the AHL showcases his readiness for the NHL. In the 2023-24 season, Askarov recorded 30 wins in 44 starts, with a goals-against average of 2.39 and a save percentage of 91.1%. These statistics demonstrate his skill and ability to compete at the highest level of professional hockey.

As the trade rumors continue to swirl around Askarov, fans and analysts alike are eagerly anticipating where the talented young goaltender will end up. With Trotz and Milstein working together to find the best fit for Askarov, the stage is set for a potential trade deal that could shake up the NHL landscape. Stay tuned as the offseason unfolds, and the fate of Yaroslav Askarov hangs in the balance.