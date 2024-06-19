Davy Sardou has recently joined the cast of Plus belle la vie as Pascal. But who is he really? Let us tell you!

A few months after its launch on TF1, the cast of Plus belle la vie is welcoming a brand new member. It’s Davy Sardou, the second son of the singer of « Les lacs du Connemara ». Even though the 46-year-old actor may not ring a bell, he has made a name for himself in the theater world. Davy Sardou has previously appeared in a play alongside Julien Alluguette (from Ici tout commence).

If you caught his very first role in the sitcom « Le groupe » that aired in the 2000s on TF1, you would have seen him transition to the stage to portray colorful characters. Starting his theatrical career in 2002, he later performed in William Shakespeare’s « A Midsummer Night’s Dream » in 2011 before reuniting with Julien Alluguette (Zacharie Landiras in Ici tout commence) in 2015 for the play « Les voeux du coeur ». More recently, he has acted in « Saint-Exupéry, le mystère de l’aviateur » at the Splendid theater and in a play titled « Au scalpel » at the Variétés theater.

Davy Sardou has also gained experience on television, appearing in shows like Navarro, R.I.S police scientifique, and even Section de Recherches. On the personal front, Michel Sardou’s son was married to Noémie Elbaz for a long time. If her name sounds familiar, it’s because the actress has recently joined the cast of Demain nous appartient. She portrays Agnès Prado, a math teacher at the high school. Although they are now divorced, they share a daughter named Lucie, born in 2013.

Now, what kind of character will Davy Sardou be playing in Plus belle la vie, encore plus belle? Not much is known yet, except that his character’s name is Pascal Brach and he will be joining the medical practice. In an interview with Télé-Loisirs, the actor shared, « Pascal arrives in Marseille alone, where he doesn’t know anyone. He is a rather serious nurse with a fashion style that I wouldn’t adopt and vices that you will have to discover. If Pascal has vices, it means he is not as nice as he seems. »

Although Davy Sardou has only filmed one storyline, would he like to return to the Mistral someday? His response is clear, « If this is where it ends, I will be very happy to have done it, and if he comes back, I will be delighted to return. » One thing is for sure, this character is likely to shake up the peaceful life of the Mistral.

Davy Sardou’s addition to Plus belle la vie brings a new dynamic to the show, and fans can look forward to seeing how his character, Pascal, will impact the lives of the residents in Marseille.