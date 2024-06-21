Tonight on TV, there are some exciting shows to watch!

First up, on TMC at 9:25 pm, don’t miss the movie « Robin Hood. » This film follows the story of Robin Longstride, who takes on the identity of a noble knight to save the kingdom from French soldiers. Directed by Ridley Scott, known for his powerful battle scenes, this movie gives a realistic look at the Middle Ages with a fresh take on the classic tale of the prince of thieves.

Switching over to M6 at 8:50 pm, there’s a thrilling football match between Spain and Italy. This match promises to be intense as the two teams face off, recalling their showdown in the 2020 semi-finals. With both teams starting the competition differently, this game is sure to be full of excitement and surprises.

On Canal+ at 9:10 pm, the series « A Gentleman in Moscow » takes viewers back to 1953, after Stalin’s death. The director of the Metropol hotel refuses to let the relaxation of the regime affect his establishment, while Sofia embarks on a European tour with the conservatory. Secrets and intrigue unfold as the highest Soviet officials gather at the hotel, and tensions rise among the characters.

Finally, on NRJ 12 at 9:10 pm, don’t miss the documentary « Jade and Joy: Secrets of the Hallyday Girls. » This unique investigation delves into the lives of Jade and Joy Hallyday, the daughters of a music legend. From their childhood in the spotlight to their challenges after their father’s death, this documentary explores their journey to adulthood and the legacy they carry. Now 20 and 16 years old, Jade and Joy share their stories and experiences on social media, breaking their silence and stepping into their own spotlight.

