On Saturday, August 10th, all the residents of Grand-Champ and the surrounding areas are invited to celebrate the Olympic Games at a friendly event organized by the youth of the Youth Service. This day is held in support of their project « Solidarity Trip Morocco 2025. »

« It’s going to be an intense day with sports initiations in pickleball, ultimate frisbee, roller skating, and innovative sports from 2 pm to 6 pm. Then from 6 pm until 10:30 pm, it’s time to watch the finals of the Olympic events on two giant screens featuring athletics, cycling, basketball, and beach volleyball. All of this in a great atmosphere, for everyone, both young and adults, with a refreshment stand and food available throughout the day. And of course, the entry is free, » added the youth from the « Morocco 2025 » project.

Details:

On Saturday, August 10th, from 1:30 pm to 10:30 pm at the sports complex of Kermorio, Boulevard du stade (Sports hall and outdoor fields). Open to the general public. Free entry. Refreshments and food available, cash payments only.

In addition to the exciting sports initiations and Olympic Games viewing, there will be opportunities for attendees to learn more about the « Morocco 2025 » project and how they can contribute to the cause. The event aims to bring the community together in a fun and engaging way while supporting a meaningful initiative.

Throughout the day, there will be various activities for people of all ages to participate in, fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie among the participants. It’s a great opportunity to enjoy sports, entertainment, and delicious food while connecting with fellow community members.

The event not only serves as a platform for sports enthusiasts to come together but also highlights the importance of youth-led initiatives and community involvement. By attending, individuals can show their support for the young organizers and their efforts to make a positive impact through their project.

Overall, the event promises to be a day filled with excitement, sportsmanship, and community spirit. Whether you’re a sports fan, a foodie, or simply looking for a fun way to spend the day, the Olympic event in Grand-Champ is sure to offer something for everyone. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to join in the celebration and be a part of something special.