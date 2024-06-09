Are Foreign Observers Really Monitoring the European Elections in France?

This Sunday, June 9, 2024, the European elections will take place, and the question of the presence of foreign observers during these elections in France raises doubts about sovereignty and democracy. Let’s delve into the details.

Foreign observers will indeed be present during the European elections in France on Sunday, June 9, but their presence is not systematic or widespread. It depends on the type of election and specific invitations made by the French authorities. Their presence can either enhance public trust in the electoral process or deter fraud. However, it can also be seen as an infringement on national sovereignty, especially in a country like France, with a long democratic tradition.

Electoral observers play a crucial role in maintaining transparency during elections. Their main mission is to monitor the conduct of the elections to ensure they comply with European standards. They can be sent by international organizations, foreign governments, or specialized NGOs.

Who are these foreign observers in France? It is true that foreign observers may be present during elections in France, but it depends on the context. For the 2024 European elections, France may call upon observers such as the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in collaboration with the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) or Transparency International (International Non-Governmental Organizations).

It should be noted that « An electoral observation mission under the EU can only be established if formally invited by the State where the election is held. » (Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs). As a member of the OSCE, France invites the ODIHR to assess the quality of its elections. During the 2022 presidential election, the ODIHR deployed an electoral assessment mission composed of experts from various member countries.

How does one become a French observer abroad? France has its own electoral monitoring mechanisms, particularly through the Constitutional Council and the National Commission for the Control of the Electoral Campaign for the presidential election (CNCCEP). These two bodies ensure the conformity of the elections and the transparency of the electoral process. To apply for an observer position, France requires the following criteria:

– Be a French national

– Proficiency in the language of the mission

– Hold at least a Master’s degree in a relevant discipline (political science, international relations, international law, human rights, journalism…)

– Be in good physical condition

– Possess a valid passport

– Be neutral and independent towards the host country

Before the scheduled election date, the core team arrives on-site, usually six to eight weeks in advance, to conduct an analysis of the technical and political conditions related to the electoral process. This team consists of a mission chief, a deputy mission chief, political analysts specialized in the country, legal experts, and media experts.