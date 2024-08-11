Volkswagen continues to offer its Touareg model, even introducing a high-performance R version priced at over 100,000 euros. This hefty price tag is justified by the impressive standard features and a technical specification that closely resembles that of its luxury cousin, the Bentley Bentayga.

If we consider Volkswagen’s range as a pyramid, the popular models like the Polo, Golf, and T-Cross make up the base, competing fiercely while keeping prices affordable. In the middle, models like the Passat, Tiguan, and ID.4 aim to stand out in the market strategically. At the top of the pyramid, the Touareg watches the competition from above, unconcerned with its positioning.

Despite being a mainstream automaker, Volkswagen’s Touareg starts at 89,100 euros, with the R version costing 105,100 euros. The Touareg R is equipped with a powerful V6 3.0 hybrid engine producing 462 horsepower. Its technical specifications are remarkably similar to the « entry-level » Bentley Bentayga. This raises the question: is the Bentayga just an overpriced Volkswagen SUV in disguise, or is the Touareg R an affordable alternative to a Bentley?

Opting for the stunning Blue Lapiz color at 1,800 euros, along with 22-inch alloy wheels and a retractable trailer hitch, the Touareg R presents a luxurious exterior package. Inside, the Puglio leather upholstery with Titanium Black finish and touches of Sepang Blue, combined with advanced features like memory seats, ventilation, massage, and heated rear seats, create a lavish interior unmatched in the Volkswagen lineup.

With a total of 13,235 euros in selected options, the final price for the Volkswagen Touareg R reaches 118,335 euros. Despite the luxury additions, this price still remains significantly lower than that of the Bentley Bentayga. Additionally, the Touareg R boasts low CO2 emissions of 55 g/km, avoiding the ecological penalty, although its weight of 2,481 kg may incur a different penalty.

In conclusion, the Volkswagen Touareg R presents a compelling option for those seeking a luxurious SUV with high performance and advanced features at a fraction of the cost of its luxury counterparts. With its blend of power, comfort, and affordability, the Touareg R offers a unique proposition in the competitive SUV market.