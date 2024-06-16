Vic-sur-Cère: New Label Boosts Tourism and Hospitality

Vic-sur-Cère has recently achieved a new label thanks to the hard work of volunteers from Cère auto rétro (CAR), supported by the regional delegate of the French Federation of Vintage Vehicles (FFVE), Bernard Faucher, and with the logistical support of the municipality. Vic has become the first town in Cantal to be recognized as a « welcome village » on the national FFVE website.

The president of CAR, Daniel Borel, expressed his hope that this labeling will benefit the community, hoteliers, restaurateurs, merchants, and all those who contribute to the pleasant life in Vic. The concept of vintage vehicles is seen as part of the heritage, showcasing a way of life from a certain era. From the 4 CV to the Speeder coupe, including vehicles like the Peugeot 404, military Jeep, Dauphine, Aronde, DS, and R16, vintage vehicles come in all brands, nationalities, and models.

The signed agreement ensures that clubs who enjoy traveling will be provided with a free parking space suitable for groups upon prior appointment. They can then explore the mountains, churches, and valleys of the area. In addition to this, travelers visiting Vic can benefit from the solidarity and logistical support of local clubs. For more information, interested parties can visit the website www.ffve.org.

The recognition of Vic-sur-Cère as a welcome village is not only a testament to the passion of vintage vehicle enthusiasts but also a promising development for the local tourism and hospitality industry. With designated parking spaces and the support of local clubs, visitors can now experience the charm of Vic and its surroundings while enjoying the camaraderie of fellow enthusiasts. This new label is expected to attract more tourists to the area, boosting the economy and showcasing the cultural heritage of Vic-sur-Cère.

Overall, the efforts of CAR, FFVE, and the municipality have not only put Vic on the map as a welcoming destination for vintage vehicle enthusiasts but have also opened up new opportunities for the town to thrive in the tourism sector. The collaboration between these organizations highlights the importance of community involvement and partnership in promoting local heritage and attracting visitors. Vic-sur-Cère is now poised to become a hub for vintage vehicle tourism, offering a unique and enriching experience for all who visit.