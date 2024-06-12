Valérie Grandet reiterates her commitment to staying close to local concerns

The recent European elections have highlighted a deep crisis of public powerlessness in Longvic, reflecting a worrying national trend. The rise of extremes and the dismay of our fellow citizens facing institutions perceived as ineffective testify to the widespread frustration with current policies.

In this context of growing distrust, Valérie Grandet, municipal councilor and president of the Longvic towards the Future group, announced her decision not to run for the legislative elections on June 30 and July 7, unlike her candidacy in 2022. This decision marks a turning point in her political commitment, now focusing on local action in the service of Longvic and its residents.

Valérie Grandet expresses a deep conviction: it is at the municipal level that quick and effective responses can be provided to the daily concerns of citizens. She calls for a renewal of local democracy, based on transparency, proximity, listening, and concrete action. Her ambition is to make Longvic a model of strong and supportive local democracy, where trust between citizens and their representatives can be restored.

Faced with current challenges, Valérie Grandet calls on the residents of Longvic to mobilize together to build a better future, based on values of solidarity and active citizen participation.

The crisis of public powerlessness can only be overcome by strengthening the links between elected officials and citizens, and by giving local institutions the ability to act effectively for the common good. Longvic, through its dynamism and the commitment of its residents, has the potential to become an example for other municipalities to follow.

Valérie Grandet thus reaffirms her commitment to staying close to local concerns, convinced that it is through municipal action that the most significant changes can be achieved. Together, let us face the crisis and work for a more just and supportive common future.

Press release of June 10, 2024:

Let’s face the crisis of public powerlessness!

Longvic, June 10, 2024

The results of the European elections in our town of Longvic, in line with the national trend, confirm the deep crisis of public powerlessness that we are experiencing with a rise of extremes, and reflect the dismay and frustration of our fellow citizens facing institutions and policies that they perceive as incapable of effectively addressing their daily concerns.

In this context, I would like to announce that I will not be a candidate in the legislative elections on June 30 and July 7 as I was in 2022. My commitment to communal action for Longvic prioritizes focusing on our town and its residents. I firmly believe that we can act more effectively and quickly to improve the daily lives of everyone at the municipal level. To restore trust and combat radicalism, we need more transparency, proximity, listening, and more action.

I hope that together we can make Longvic a model of strong and supportive local democracy.

Valérie Grandet

Municipal Councilor – President of the Longvic towards the Future Group