Uzra Zeya, Deputy Secretary of State for Civil Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, carried out a mission to Dakar and Conakry from June 11th to 13th.

On Friday, June 14th, Uzra Zeya, Deputy Secretary for Civil Security, Democracy, and Human Rights at the US Department of State, held a press briefing to review her visit to Senegal and Guinea from June 11th to 13th. According to her, this trip is part of a series of visits by senior US officials to Africa, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and USAID Administrator Samantha Power.

« This is already my second trip to the continent this year – after visiting Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire in January, » she said. Zeya emphasized the strategic importance of Africa for the United States, citing Secretary Blinken: « Africa will shape the future – not only the future of the African people but also that of the world. »

Strengthening ties with Senegal

During her visit on June 11th and 12th to Senegal, Zeya said she had discussions with President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and representatives of civil society. She highlighted the longstanding partnership between Washington and Dakar, which covers various areas such as public health, governance, education, and regional security. « Senegal’s reputation as a model of tolerance and democratic governance is well-deserved, » she stated.

Zeya also reported visiting the House of Slaves on Gorée Island with Mayor Augustin Senghor, an experience she described as deeply moving. « This visit brutally reminds us of our common history, but also the potential for renewal as we commit to never repeating the injustices of the past, » she testified.

Security partnership and fight against corruption

The security partnership between the United States and Senegal was highlighted, with American contributions of over $26 million annually to support domestic and regional security, the American diplomat recalled. « Our security partnership with Senegal is strong, » emphasized Zeya.

She also emphasized the United States’ commitment to supporting President Faye’s fight against corruption. « We have developed deep partnerships with the Senegalese police, justice actors, and the gendarmerie, » she added.

Support for democratic transition in Guinea

In Guinea, Zeya met with Prime Minister Mamadou Oury Bah and Foreign Minister Morissanda Kouyaté, reaffirming US support for the country’s democratic transition. « The United States remains committed to supporting Guinea’s journey towards democratic governance and stability, » she stated.

She encouraged the transitional government to communicate transparently with the Guinean people regarding the schedule for the constitutional referendum and elections. « I strongly encourage the transitional government to soon communicate the draft constitution to the Guinean people, » she said.

Human rights and freedom of the press

Zeya also addressed the issue of human rights and freedom of the press in Guinea, praising the ratification of the new law on human trafficking. However, she expressed concerns about security forces’ violence against citizens. « Such violence further divides a nation, » she said, calling for transparency and justice for all abuses and human rights violations.