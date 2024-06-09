Branch Falls on Crowd at Lavaur Festival, Man in Critical Condition

In a shocking turn of events at the ongoing Rock’&’ cars festival in Lavaur, a branch fell on a group of festival-goers, resulting in a British man being critically injured and three others sustaining minor injuries. The festival park was immediately evacuated by the decision of the mayor, ensuring the safety of the attendees. Despite the incident, the festival continues at a different location.

The branch collapse occurred around 6 p.m., causing chaos among the attendees. The injured British festival-goer was swiftly evacuated to a nearby hospital in critical condition, while the others received medical attention on-site. Preliminary investigations suggest that the branch was rotten, leading to its sudden breakage. Surprisingly, there was no strong wind at the time of the incident.

Mayor Bernard Carayon acted promptly to evacuate the festival park, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the safety of all individuals present. In the aftermath of this incident, the city will be conducting thorough inspections of all trees in public spaces to prevent any future accidents. The park had previously undergone tree trimming earlier in the year, highlighting the city’s commitment to safety measures.

Despite facing setbacks such as the cancellation of headlining acts like Fleshtones and Popa Chubby, the Rock’&’ cars festival remains a unique event that showcases a variety of vintage vehicles and live musical performances. This year’s edition features renowned artist Franck Margerin as the honorary guest, attracting hundreds of attendees with a passion for classic cars and rock music.

As the festival continues until June 9th, organizers are working diligently to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all participants, making adjustments to the event’s location and schedule as needed. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of proper maintenance and safety precautions in public spaces, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to prevent similar accidents in the future.