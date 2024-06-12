An Italian influencer, known for his English language classes on social media, Davide Patron, is still looking for the people who saved his life on May 4th at the Rouen train station. With nearly a million followers on TikTok and almost 800,000 on Instagram, Davide was on a train to Paris when he suffered a heart attack.

« I just want to say thank you to them, » Davide Patron recalls. « I don’t remember much. I was on the train and suddenly felt like I needed to sit down. » He was having a heart attack. « My girlfriend screamed and people came to help me. Someone performed CPR on me. My girlfriend was giving me mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and then someone arrived with a defibrillator, which brought me back to life, » the Italian influencer continues.

Emergency services arrived, and Davide Patron was taken to the Rouen University Hospital. He was placed in an artificial coma for a day and a half and spent several days in intensive care. « The medical staff even told me that I had guardian angels, even though I don’t believe in things like miracles. Sometimes, there are things that we can’t explain, » Davide Patron smiles.

It is these guardian angels that the Italian influencer is now trying to find. « I tried to leave a message on a Rouen Facebook group, but it was not acknowledged, probably because I wrote it in English. Someone mentioned that there might have been a firefighter, but I’m not even sure. It would be incredible to find them and maybe one day meet them (…) just to say thank you, » Davide Patron concludes.

In a heartwarming turn of events, Davide’s story has touched the hearts of many on social media, with people coming forward to help him locate his rescuers. The power of social media has once again shown its ability to bring people together in times of need, showcasing the positive impact it can have on individuals’ lives.

As Davide’s search continues, the outpouring of support from his followers and the online community highlights the importance of human connection and gratitude. In a world where we are often consumed by virtual interactions, this real-life story serves as a reminder of the value of genuine human kindness and the impact it can have on someone’s life. Davide’s journey to find his heroes is not just a quest for gratitude but also a testament to the bonds that can be formed in the most unexpected of circumstances.